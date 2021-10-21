American Electric Power (AEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.49.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

