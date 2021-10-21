American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Position Increased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 498,304 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,019,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 179,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 176,256 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,744 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.