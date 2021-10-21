América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 39,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,502,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get América Móvil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 158.0% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 97,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,193.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after buying an additional 1,604,588 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth approximately $6,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.