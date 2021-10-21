Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 110.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,559 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 113.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

