AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

AMCX stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.