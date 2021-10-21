Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $185.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $174.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $174.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

