Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,126 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,855,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $11,655,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $174.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -129.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.36. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $174.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

