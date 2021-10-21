Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 101,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 59,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,413.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,379.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

