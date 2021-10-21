Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $21.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 130510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after buying an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,024,000. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after buying an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,049,000 after buying an additional 1,923,321 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

