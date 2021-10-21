Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $29.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,835.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,730. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,551.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

