Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $42.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $35.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.