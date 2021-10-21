Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$52.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.39.

TSE:AP.UN traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$42.99. 173,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.50 and a 52-week high of C$46.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

