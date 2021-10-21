Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESE. State Street Corp bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

