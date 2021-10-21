Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,102 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $78,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 179,964 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2,953.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 32,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,769,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $109.44.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.79.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

