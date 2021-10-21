Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.34% of Tractor Supply worth $71,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,698 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.65.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $202.30 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $213.68. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.