Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 152,966 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3,712.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,966 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after buying an additional 751,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,199,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $415.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $407.48 and a 200-day moving average of $395.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.37 and a 52-week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

