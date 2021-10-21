Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $64,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,344,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 712.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 150,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,127,000 after buying an additional 131,613 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 161,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,427,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 35,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $322.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.28. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

