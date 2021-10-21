Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,815 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bunge were worth $61,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge stock opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.