Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $68.32 Million Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.42% of Wix.com worth $68,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $171.37 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.19.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

