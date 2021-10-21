Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 89.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $69,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 37.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $141,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of ZLAB opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.21.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,246,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,025,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.