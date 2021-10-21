Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103,336 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.24% of Baker Hughes worth $57,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 215,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 401,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 31,272 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -845.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

