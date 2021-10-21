Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,605 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $65,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of OKE opened at $65.13 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

