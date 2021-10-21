Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,930,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,239 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $75,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HUTCHMED by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,478 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in HUTCHMED by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in HUTCHMED by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in HUTCHMED by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in HUTCHMED by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $43.94.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

