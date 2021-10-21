Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,044,000 after buying an additional 1,342,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 213.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,492,000 after buying an additional 723,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $21,589,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.