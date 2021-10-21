Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KULR Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KULR opened at $2.43 on Monday. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KULR. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in KULR Technology Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.