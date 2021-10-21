Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Gap Down to $136.85

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $136.85, but opened at $131.43. Allegion shares last traded at $133.02, with a volume of 11,810 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

