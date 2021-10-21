Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Update

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 917,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ALEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

