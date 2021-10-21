Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.23) EPS.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $56.32. 51,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,406. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $62.25.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alaska Air Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Alaska Air Group worth $70,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.