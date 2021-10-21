Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

