Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s current price.

AKRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $97,835.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $170,027.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,441 shares of company stock worth $920,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

