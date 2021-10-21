Aker BP ASA’s (DETNF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aker BP ASA stock remained flat at $$40.08 during trading hours on Thursday. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

