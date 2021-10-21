Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in September

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,549,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 15,484,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Air Canada stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $681.38 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 352.89% and a negative net margin of 137.54%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

