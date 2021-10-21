Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 427.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $161,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,496,000 after purchasing an additional 524,376 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,641 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,722,000 after purchasing an additional 818,615 shares during the period.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

A stock opened at $157.59 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.65 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

