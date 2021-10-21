Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Major Shareholder Agenus Inc Buys 1,400,000 Shares of Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AGEN opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.35.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.
Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.