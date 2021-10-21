Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Major Shareholder Agenus Inc Buys 1,400,000 Shares of Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AGEN opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 912,567 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

