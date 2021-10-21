Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.67

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $159.67 and last traded at $157.25, with a volume of 23542810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion and a PE ratio of -58.13.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

