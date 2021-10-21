Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

AFMD stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $596.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 19.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

