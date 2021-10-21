Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Shares Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aequi Acquisition were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth $733,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,340,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,610,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

ARBG opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.