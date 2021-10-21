Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $33.54.

