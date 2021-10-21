Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $55,000 in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 54.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 114,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,268,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after buying an additional 211,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MCR opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.0582 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

