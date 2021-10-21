Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $51,000 in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,880,000 after purchasing an additional 549,855 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 141,331 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 856,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,212 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 313,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,408 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.

