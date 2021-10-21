Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 126 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,231,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.46.

NYSE TYL opened at $511.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $513.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

