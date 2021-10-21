Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,437,809. The company has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.80. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Amundi acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

