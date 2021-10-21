Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGRO. TheStreet lowered Adecoagro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 230.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $216,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

