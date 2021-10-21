Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 356.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after acquiring an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.67. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.