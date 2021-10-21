Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 3,625,799 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,887,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,558,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,229,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,424,000. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.
Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
