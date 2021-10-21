Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.45. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.000-$5.100 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.52.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.30. 135,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,388,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Abbott Laboratories worth $3,311,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

