AAR (NYSE:AIR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

AAR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.85. 227,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,085. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.75. AAR has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 23.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 286.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

