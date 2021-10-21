A.R.T. Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 9.6% of A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $566.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $624.74 and its 200 day moving average is $563.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.76.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares in the company, valued at $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

