9,500 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $123.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

