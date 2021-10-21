$95.23 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to announce sales of $95.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.87 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $122.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $399.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.90 million to $401.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $379.65 million, with estimates ranging from $375.10 million to $384.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.45. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

