$95.23 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to announce sales of $95.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.87 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $122.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $399.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.90 million to $401.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $379.65 million, with estimates ranging from $375.10 million to $384.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.45. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.